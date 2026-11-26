CAIRO — Egyptian authorities said Thursday they detained the driver of a car suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway surrounding Cairo, triggering a massive fire and killing at least 31 people during rush hour a day earlier.

By daybreak Thursday, traffic slowly returned to normal on the Ring Road after most of the charred vehicles were removed from the highway. An AP video showed the area still covered in soot and charred remains after the fire engulfed the major highway linking Cairo to its neighboring governorates of Giza and Qalubiya on Wednesday evening.

Vehicles and pedestrians were trapped for hours by the flames on the highway and in the network of overpasses and bridges around it. Firefighters and rescue workers put out the fire and pulled people from burned cars. Some drivers fled their vehicles to escape the inferno.

Salah Ahmed, a driver for one of the thousands of public microbuses that use the Ring Road to transfer commuters, said he was on the highway when the fire broke out but was held back by the traffic, which saved his life.

“It was God’s hellfire on the Ring Road,” said Ahmed, who returned Thursday. “People are still in shock.”

The fire left 27 vehicles charred and injured 26 people, according to authorities. The public prosecutor’s office said DNA investigations were underway to identify the victims.

Investigators question the driver who hit the oil tanker

The prosecutors said in a statement on Facebook that authorities had detained the driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the fuel tanker to overturn.

It said the driver told investigators he was speeding between lanes when he hit the oil tanker in the rear right. He then lost control of his car and veered far to the right while one of the fuel truck’s tires burst. That caused the fuel tanker to hit the concrete wall of the highway and overturn, leading to the spill of fuel and the fire, according to the prosecutors' statement.

On Thursday, commuters and pedestrians stopped to examine the scene. Black scorch marks covered the metal railings of one of the highway exits, where pedestrians and hundreds of vehicles had been trapped Wednesday night. A high voltage electricity line lay twisted on the ground amid the black soot. Piles of ash lined parts of the Ring Road.

The stretch of the highway where the fuel tanker overturned is in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area.

Ahmed, the microbus driver, said most of those killed are likely people returning back from work or students returning home. It made him feel unsafe on the road, he said.

For hours after the fire, the injured were still arriving at nearby hospitals as families gathered outside them in a mix of shock and grief. Authorities said 39 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

“Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalized for this happening?” Ahmed said angrily.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

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