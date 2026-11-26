SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured from a house in Armstrong County on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to Sarver Road in South Buffalo Township for a house fire.

South Buffalo Township firefighters said the house was “fully involved” at one point.

A tanker was set up at Northpointe Industrial Park.

Channel 11 is working to learn if there were any injuries.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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