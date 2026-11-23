SERANG, Indonesia — Families in Indonesia searched Monday for any word of the 34 workers still missing two days after a deadly fire swept through a candy factory west of Jakarta.

Saturday’s fire broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Banten province. Firefighters battled the blaze tearing through the three-story building for about 14 hours before largely containing it.

About 300 workers were inside the factory when the fire erupted, officials said. Of those, 63 were believed to have been in the hardest-hit area on the second floor, where the fire may have originated in a cooling unit.

Many escaped, and rescuers saved 29 workers, five of whom were hospitalized.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas, did not immediately offer a death toll, but said they had collected human remains in 26 body bags as of Monday for identification through forensic examination.

Hope fades for missing workers' families

For three days, 53-year-old Samsudin has returned to the burned-out factory in search of news about his son, 22-year-old Muhamad Taprihan, who has been missing since the fire.

Taprihan, the third of five children, had worked at the factory for less than three weeks and had not yet received his first paycheck when the blaze broke out Saturday. Samsudin, who goes by a single name like many Indonesians, said his family was prepared to accept whatever information authorities provide.

“Whatever the outcome, we are ready to accept it,” he said Monday. “What we need now is certainty.”

Yuli said she visited Banten Police Hospital on Monday as she searched for her 37-year-old niece, Imas. The 52-year-old said that Imas managed to contact a friend and ask for help as the fire spread through her workplace on the second floor, but she remained unaccounted for as of Monday.

“Her disappearance has left her young child asking why his mother hasn't come home,” Yuli said. Around her, dozens of workers' relatives gathered at the factory gate, anxiously seeking updates from authorities and company representatives.

Workers say no alarm sounded before blaze engulfed candy factory

Mohammad Syaiful, who was working the second shift on the building’s first floor when the fire broke out Saturday afternoon, said he escaped through a nearby exit when he heard other workers shouting warnings about a fire.

After leaving the building, he saw flames in the factory’s candy-cooking section in the second floor, where he believed the fire originated.

“No siren went off. We knew there was a fire because workers from another section told us,” Syaiful said.

He said the electricity was cut after workers evacuated and thick black smoke began billowing from the building.

Other workers also told local media that no fire alarm sounded during the blaze despite routine fire-drill exercises conducted at the facility.

Unions urge investigation

Labor unions have urged authorities to audit the company’s compliance with workplace safety regulations.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.

More than 500 rescuers, including soldiers, police, Indonesian Red Cross personnel and volunteers, have joined the emergency response, according to Basarnas.

The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products exported to more than 40 countries.

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Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

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