ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. — The Rochester Borough Police Department is seeking answers after someone reportedly gave a child an apparent business card for a “modeling agency.”

A spokesperson for the department shared a photo of the card on social media. The card has a phone number for “Talent Works,” an alleged modeling agency.

Police said someone gave the card to a child.

“We encourage anyone who may recognize the business card, have information regarding the individual who distributed it, or may have received a similar business card to contact the Rochester Borough Police Department,” a spokesperson said.

The department can be reached at 724-775-0880.

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