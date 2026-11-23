PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that the Wabash Tunnel will officially close, scheduling it to shut down Dec. 1 after determining repairs would cost an estimated $43 million.

Service through the roadway will end Nov. 30.

Board members approved the decommissioning in October following an evaluation of the tunnel’s condition, safety and long-term viability. While the overall structure remains in fair condition, agency officials found that critical systems — including lighting, ventilation and electrical components — have deteriorated and exceeded their useful life.

The board’s action followed findings that the tunnel no longer carries transit services, operating only occasionally in recent years as a bus detour during roadway projects or special events. Before the shutdown decision, approximately 1,500 commuter vehicles traveled through the facility daily.

Supporting the board’s vote, the Federal Transit Administration concurred with the closure earlier this year. That concurrence enables the transit agency to retain $848,238 in remaining depreciated funding value from the facility, which will be applied toward a future eligible capital project.

Originally constructed in 1903 as part of the Wabash-Pittsburg Terminal Railroad, the tunnel was acquired by the transit agency in 1996 and converted into a roadway with federal funding. It reopened in 2004 for high-occupancy vehicles before opening to all traffic in 2017.

Following the board’s decommissioning plan, crews will install barriers at the West Carson Street and Woodruff Street portals after service ends Nov. 30 to prevent vehicle access. The Wabash Park and Ride, located across from Commerce Drive, will remain open.

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