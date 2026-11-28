KYIV, Ukraine — At least nine civilians across Ukraine were reported killed on Saturday, while Russia said it had downed a near-record number of Ukrainian drones during the night.

Seven people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, the State Emergency Service reported on Saturday. It said the rescue operations there finished on Saturday following the attack the previous day.

In Russian-occupied Ukraine, two people died and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-installed authorities there said on Saturday.

“A drone attacked an official vehicle belonging to the Vasylivka Central District Hospital. As a result of the strike, a nurse and a driver were killed. Two others sustained injuries of moderate severity,” the Russian-installed local health ministry said. It added the hospital’s chief physician was among those hurt. The hospital is near the front line.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy.

Elsewhere, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday morning that its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones during the night - one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched and how many reached their targets.

Gov. Yury Slyusar on Saturday said that over 50 drones were shot down over Russia’s southern Rostov region during the night, including over the city of Novoshakhtinsk — home to a major oil refinery. He did not immediately specify what was hit, or whether there was damage.

But several Russian and Ukrainian news channels on Telegram claimed that some of the drones struck the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and caused a large-scale fire. The refinery, a major supplier of petroleum products across southern Russia, was previously targeted overnight into Wednesday, they added.

In Russia's Samara region further east, Ukrainian drones attacked “industrial facilities” overnight, Gov. Vladislav Fedorishchev reported on Saturday. He did not specify the target, but said the attack had been “repelled” and caused no deaths or injuries. He did not immediately comment on any damage.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones struck the junction of four oil pipelines in the region. The “Samara” production and dispatch station, which they said was targeted for a second time this month, is part of a transport network operated by Russia’s state-owned oil giant Transneft.

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