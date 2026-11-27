PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Following his 22-yard touchdown reception against the Denver Broncos on Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf fold his thumbs in and left the rest of his fingers out, displaying eight.

Metcalf is close friends with now-former Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wore No. 8 with the team and was released on Wednesday after railing against head coach Mike McCarthy on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers had been benched late Tuesday night in favor of Mason Rudolph after a disagreement with McCarthy.

It appeared that, in sign language, Metcalf said, “Stand on business, 8.”

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