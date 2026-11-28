A new clinical research trial funded in honor of late Pittsburgh firefighter Randy Meyer has officially launched at Allegheny Health Network to help cancer patients battling surgical complications.

The medical initiative, titled Randy’s Trial, investigates novel drug treatments aimed at breaking down scar tissue that can prevent cancer patients from receiving critical surgeries.

Randy Meyer died following a 10-year fight with a rare form of appendix cancer. Following his death, his widow, Stephanie Meyer, established the Randy and Stephanie Meyer Spread Goodness Fund to support medical research and assist families affected by cancer.

The nonprofit foundation raised $44,000 through a charity wine gala to help finance cancer research at Allegheny Health Network.

Stephanie explained that her late husband wanted to ensure their family continued supporting others throughout his illness.

“He just wanted to make sure we were giving back, so I definitely see him smiling down from heaven and really proud of all that’s unfolded,” Stephanie said.

Randy spent many of his 17 years as a firefighter stationed at Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station Six. A memorial bench bearing his name and photographs displayed on the firehouse bulletin board continue to honor his service at the station. During his career, he underwent five surgical procedures to treat his rare appendix cancer, experiencing scar tissue accumulation following each operation.

Scar tissue creates significant complications during cancer treatments by forming physical obstructions and encasing malignant cells throughout the abdominal cavity. When scar tissue forms after an initial procedure, it often restricts physicians from safely performing subsequent surgeries.

Dr. Patrick Wagner, vice chair of surgery and chief of surgical oncology at Allegheny Health Network, explained the clinical challenges created by repeated operations.

“The scar tissue is a barrier to being able to do the second operation, and then that operation causes its own scar tissue, and so it becomes this really troublesome scenario,” Wagner said.

The newly established trial focuses on evaluating whether specific medical therapies can degrade dense tissue formations in patients diagnosed with appendix cancer or other abdominal malignancies.

“To use repurposed or naturally derived drugs to treat scar tissue, which often accompanies cancer,” Wagner said of the investigative approach.

For patients and families facing repeated abdominal operations, the threat of unaddressed tumor remnants remains a persistent medical reality.

Stephanie reflected on the emotional toll that comes with undergoing multiple surgical treatments.

“The fear that you live with after this surgery is there is one left behind and then it continues to grow,” Stephanie said.

By targeting the fibrous barriers that can prevent surgical interventions, investigators aim to expand therapeutic options for individuals previously told their conditions could no longer be treated surgically.

“With this trial, we’re so excited of the potential that no one’s going to get or fewer people are going to get that devastating news to say they’re inoperable because of this scar tissue,” Stephanie said.

Dr. Wagner noted the role grassroots charitable efforts play in advancing targeted oncological investigations. He credited Stephanie for transforming her family’s experience into a structured medical initiative.

“People react to tragedies in life in different ways. For someone like Stephanie to go this direction, I think, is extremely inspiring,” Wagner said. “Very meaningful to be able to turn that into a clinical trial that might help other patients.”

The third annual charity wine gala hosted by the fund is scheduled to take place this Saturday. Proceeds from this year’s event will establish a new scholarship fund at the local firefighters’ union in memory of Randy Meyer.

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