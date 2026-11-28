A nonprofit is stepping up to help families impacted by devastating fires in Westmoreland County around Thanksgiving.

The Speed Family Blessing Box & Pantry is helping collect donations for fire victims in New Kensington and Arnold.

Four people and two dogs were displaced the day before Thanksgiving in a fire in New Kensington, only leaving the home with “the clothes on their backs and a handful of belongings.”

For this family, the nonprofit is trying to collect the following clothing items:

Mom: Large tops, Large bottoms, size 7 shoes

Adult male: 2XL tops, 2XL bottoms, size 12 shoes

14-year-old daughter: Large youth clothing, size 7½ shoes

Son: Size 10–12 tops and bottoms, size 6 shoes

The family could also use Walmart, Giant Eagle or Target gift cards for food, clothing, toiletries, and other necessities.

A fire in Arnold the day after Thanksgiving displaced a mother and her seven children. The immediate clothing needs for this family are:

One 17-year-old boy - men’s medium in clothes, 8 1/2 men’s shoes

One 5-year-old girl – Sizes 5–6 clothes & 10/11 shoes

Three 7-year-old girls – Sizes 7–8T, size 12 in shoes

One 10 year old - 14/16 clothes & 3/4 grade school shoes

One 17-year-old girl - size large in clothing & size 9 in women’s shoes

Four women - size small/medium in clothes & size 8 in women’s shoes

The organization is also accepting monetary donations and gift cards in envelopes clearly marked “Arnold Fire Victims.”

Donations for either family can be dropped off at 2108 Spooky Hollow Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.

All clothing donations should be new or gently used, clean and laundered.

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