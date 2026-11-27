WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving gathering ended in tragedy in Washington County after police say a 30-year-old man shot and killed his father following an argument.

Garrett Rodgers says the day started out like any other family holiday.

“It started out as a great day, everybody enjoying the holiday, hanging out with the kids,” Garrett said.

Police were called to a home around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators found Gary Rodgers in his reclining chair with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

His son, 30-year-old Cory Rodgers, was arrested and charged in connection with his father’s death.

Garrett, Cory’s brother, is now speaking out about what led up to the shooting. He says tensions began after their father left Thanksgiving dinner early.

“I guess my father got upset over the fact he wasn’t allowed to smoke a cigarette inside... started with an attitude, went home after that,” Garrett said.

According to investigators, Cory later returned to the home to drop off his mother and bring his father a plate of food. Police say Cory brought a friend with him and that his father made homophobic comments about his sexual orientation.

Family members also say Gary had threatened to hurt his son and his young granddaughter.

Investigators say Cory threw an oxygen tank through the glass portion of the front door, threatened to get his gun, left the home and then returned and shot his father.

Garrett says he and his brother endured years of abuse at the hands of their father.

“I know everybody is probably looking at this like he is the innocent one, but he is not innocent by any means. He has treated this family horribly for years. Ever since me and my brother were younger, we put up with so much abuse from him,” Garrett said.

Despite the circumstances, Garrett says he never expected something like this to happen. He describes his brother as a good father and believes he snapped.

“I don’t understand why all this had to happen. I don’t want my brother being there. I just want him home with the family, and everything be with his daughter,” Garrett said.

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