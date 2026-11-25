Two Libyan naval officers have died following the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship in Libya that opened a new theater in the conflict, thousands of miles from the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Gaza, a wave of Israeli airstrikes persisted overnight. An attack killed a man health officials identified as a senior internal security official, along with his wife and children.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Libyan naval officers die following Ukrainian drone attack

The two officers died Tuesday of their wounds sustained in the attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, authorities said.

They were wounded in the Sunday attack on the Benghazi Naval Base, the self-styled Libyan National Army said in a statement late Tuesday.

The army’s general command vowed to take revenge “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means,” the statement said.

The LNA is the most powerful group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and chaos. It is commanded by a strongman, Gen. Khalifa Hifter, and controls Libya’s eastern and southern parts. The group has close ties to Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's forces deployed seven sea drones in the operation that struck the Russian navy corvette on Sunday. Libyan authorities said the ship had docked at the base to refuel and resupply.

Family killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City

The overnight airstrike on the Shati refugee camp killed four people and wounded six more, according to health officials.

The strike killed Mohammed Majid Abu al-Ouf, his wife and two teenage daughters, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. It identified him as the director of internal security services in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas militant, and confirmed he was a member of the internal security services.

The latest strike came after Israel carried out several strikes on Gaza this week, killing at least nine people between Monday night and Tuesday, including another top security official. Israel has repeatedly targeted police stations since last year's fragile ceasefire. Hamas says its police are needed to maintain order in the war-torn enclave.

Israel’s near-daily strikes on Gaza have killed more than 1,658 Palestinians since it reached the ceasefire deal with Hamas in October 2025.

The war’s total death toll is over 74,700, according to the health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government. U.N. agencies and independent experts regard the ministry’s casualty records as generally reliable, though it does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

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Magdy reported from Cairo.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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