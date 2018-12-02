Mother, baby found dead, killed by grizzly bear

A mother from Canada and her baby daughter were found dead at a remote cabin in the Yukon, apparently the victims of a grizzly bear attack.
Valérie Théorêt and her 10-month-old daughter, Adele Roesholt, were found by the baby’s father Monday afternoon, CBC reported.
The Yukon Territory coroner said via news release that Théorêt was taking a walk near the cabin when the bear attacked sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
Théorêt was on maternity leave as an elementary school teacher. She and her partner, Gjermund Roesholt, had been trapping at Einarson Lake, near the border of the Yukon and Northwest Territories for the past three months, the coroner said in the release.
Roesholt was away from the cabin setting traps at the time of the attack.
When he returned to the home, he was charged by a grizzly bear 100 meters from the cabin, CBC reported.
He shot and killed the bear, CTV News reported.
Roesholt said he found the bodies of Théorêt and their baby outside the cabin, the BBC reported.
The BBC said this is the fourth deadly grizzly bear attack in North America this year.
