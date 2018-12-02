  • Police: 14-year-old driving under influence crashes into pond

    RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 14-year-old accused of driving drunk crashed into a pond early Sunday morning in Indiana County, police said.

    Police responded to a crash around 2:50 a.m. along Wynkoop Road in Rayne Township involving a vehicle submerged in a pond.

    The two juveniles in the vehicle freed themselves before police arrived.

    Police said the 14-year-old driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

