Police: 14-year-old driving under influence crashes into pond

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 14-year-old accused of driving drunk crashed into a pond early Sunday morning in Indiana County, police said.
Police responded to a crash around 2:50 a.m. along Wynkoop Road in Rayne Township involving a vehicle submerged in a pond.
Age 14 + 🚗 + 🍺 = Only BAD things will happen.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 2, 2018
The two juveniles in the vehicle freed themselves before police arrived.
Police said the 14-year-old driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
