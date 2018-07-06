0 Former Thai navy diver working to rescue boys trapped in cave dies from lack of oxygen

MAE SAI, Thailand -

An operation is underway to rescue 12 boys and their coach who are trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Update 10:36 p.m. EDT July 5: Thai authorities say a navy diver working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters. He said while underwater, the rescuer passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

“Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission,” Arpakorn said.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where they have been trapped since June 23.

Update 8:24 p.m. EDT July 2: Newly released video by a Royal Thai Navy's special operations force showed 12 boys alive huddled in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand Tuesday.

In the 5-minute navy video, the boys are quiet as they sit on their haunches, legs bent in front of them. They are clad in the uniforms they apparently were wearing on the morning they disappeared in the cave.

The boys were rescued late Monday after spending more than a week in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai on June 23.

Family members of the missing hugged each other as they cheered the news.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said they were in the process of being rescued, but he cautioned that they were not out of danger yet, according to the Associated Press.

“We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over,” he said in comments broadcast nationwide, referring to the complicated process of extricating them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

