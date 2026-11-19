The Iraqi government appears to have reached a compromise with a powerful militia while Iran-backed Houthi rebels said airstrikes in Yemen killed at least 15 people Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis reported that debris from a Houthi-fired missile fell on the Saudi capital.

Elsewhere, Iran said two supertankers carrying over 4 million barrels of crude oil caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Iraqi government and militia reach compromise on the group's stronghold

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's office announced Thursday that security forces will establish a command headquarters in Jurf al-Sakhar on Friday in a compromise with the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia over control of a strategic area south of Baghdad.

The Jurf al-Sakhar area has long been a stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah. The agreement comes after the Iraqi government announced plans to send in security forces amid allegations that Kataib Hezbollah was smuggling oil.

Kataib Hezbollah had threatened to confront government troops and has rejected the government's efforts to disarm nonstate groups.

In the compromise, the forces stationed there will include brigades from the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of armed groups close to Iran that are officially part of Iraq's security forces — including some Kataib Hezbollah fighters.

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired on the city

The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis in Yemen of carrying out an attack on the Saudi capital of Riyadh, saying debris from a “missile threat” fell on the city.

In Riyadh’s financial district, there was visible damage to one of the tallest buildings, the Public Investment Fund Tower, according to a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.

Residents in Riyadh heard a loud explosion after receiving a warning of incoming fire.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility, but the rebel group has repeatedly said it targeted Riyadh and its financial district in recent weeks, including on Wednesday.

The attacks on Riyadh follow a campaign of major airstrikes by the kingdom this week on Houthi-held territory in Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition also said Thursday it intercepted and destroyed missiles in the southern region overnight.

— By Victoria Eastwood

Houthi official says strikes on two areas in Yemen kill at least 15

Airstrikes killed a total of 15 people in Yemen’s port city of Mokha and in Taiz province Thursday, Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said.

He said that an airstrike on a rest stop in Mokha killed 10 people and wounded nine others, while another strike in Taiz province targeted workers repairing a road, killing five and wounding five others.

Al-Asbahi said the attacks were carried out by the Saudi-backed forces. This claim could not be independently verified.

The Houthi-run media office also reported strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital, Sanaa, early Thursday.

Iran says two supertankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said two supertankers caught fire after hitting the mines on an “unauthorized route” in the strait, according to a statement on Iran’s state broadcaster.

It said the tankers were carrying over 4 million barrels of crude and were transiting through the southern side of the strait under the protection of U.S. “fighter jets and surveillance drones.”

The Iranian claims could not be independently verified. U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Iran continues to warn ships not to pass through the strategic shipping lane without approval from Tehran. It reiterated that warning on Thursday, saying that tankers cooperating with the U.S. military will be “dealt with decisively.”

Netanyahu’s opponents say his hateful speech led to mosque attack

In Israel, members of the opposition bloc that ran to unseat Netanyahu accused him of fomenting hate against Palestinian citizens that they said was the reason for a fire set at a mosque in the north of Israel early Thursday.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Dahi, which also included phrases that were graffitied on a nearby wall expressing support for Israel’s settler movement. Israeli police said they were investigating.

“The rampant incitement against Israeli Arabs must stop,” Yair Lapid, a member of the opposition bloc, said in a statement.

The leaders of Arab-led parties linked the attack to Netanyahu’s unsubstantiated claims that Palestinian citizens had “stolen” the recent election.

“This is not an isolated incident, but a direct result of the far right’s incitement campaign against Arab citizens,” Mansour Abbas, the head of the Ra’am party, said in a statement.

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Eastwood and Ezzidin reported from Cairo and McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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