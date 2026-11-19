The arrest in the 1985 murder of a 16-year-old in Westmoreland County is giving the families of some local murder victims new hope.

Sources tell 11 Investigates the arrest of James Kruczek, 61, has investigators returning to several cold cases, specifically homicides that occurred in Allegheny County. Kruczek is facing homicide charges in the 1985 murder of Lottie Jo Gunn.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family members of teen girl killed in 1985 speak out after suspect is arrested decades later

Gunn was 16 years old when she was stabbed to death. Her body was found in North Huntingdon.

Kruczek pleaded not guilty last week. He is the son of the late Versailles Police Chief William Kruczek Jr., who served as chief for 37 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Ex-police chief’s son faces judge in decades-old murder case

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said investigators received several tips after Kruczek’s arrest. They would not say how many cases they are looking into.

11 Investigates reached out to Allegheny County police with several questions, but they declined to comment and would not confirm which cases are getting another look.

The family of Jessica Freeman tells 11 Investigates they were contacted by Westmoreland County detectives this week, offering new hope in their decades-long wait for answers and justice.

Police found the body of 15-year-old Jessica Freeman on July 26, 1992, near train tracks on Willis Road in Bethel Park. Police believe she was beaten and possibly strangled.

No one was ever arrested.

Jessica’s sister Carlina never gave up hope and has a newfound energy after the call she received this week.

“My heart just dropped. I said somebody is hearing me,” she said. “I got new hope that they’re gonna look more into it. That they already had something years ago.”

Carlina Freeman said detectives told her they are taking a new look at her sister’s case following Kruczek’s arrest and that his name had come up before in the investigation decades ago.

“Six of them. She’s included. So she was the last of the six that they were all investigating back then,” Carlina Freeman explained.

She said she had never been told that information and became emotional after the conversation.

“I went to go get my sister‘s picture and I just stared. And I cried, and I said, ‘Just let me know if this is it,’” she said.

Carlina Freeman was only a kid herself when her sister was killed and has been fighting for justice for many years.

“That’s what I want for my sister is peace. Because we had chaos.”

Kruczek has been accused of murder before. He went to trial in the 1987 murder of Diane Lewis, 18, but was acquitted by a jury. A newspaper article after the trial stated that several jurors believed Kruczek was guilty.

Families like Jessica Freeman’s never saw an arrest or a day in court, and after all these years, Carlina Freeman is optimistic that could soon change.

“If this is the person, if, I just can’t wait to see you in person,” Carlina Freeman said. “The only thing I would ask is why.”

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