  • Security camera shows dog going on shoplifting spree

    By: daytondailynews.com

    ISTANBUL - Security cameras in Istanbul, Turkey, captured an unusual shoplifter -- a stray dog trying to steal a garment from a clothing shop in a shopping center.

    The dog made several attempts, as one of its efforts was foiled by a security guard.

    Security cameras show the same animal stealing a white T-shirt from another shop, as well as a shawl from a cafeteria in the shopping center

    The management of the shopping center said there was a pack of stray dogs roaming in the vicinity, but that they had no problem with their presence.

