Security camera shows dog going on shoplifting spree

ISTANBUL - Security cameras in Istanbul, Turkey, captured an unusual shoplifter -- a stray dog trying to steal a garment from a clothing shop in a shopping center.
The dog made several attempts, as one of its efforts was foiled by a security guard.
Security cameras show the same animal stealing a white T-shirt from another shop, as well as a shawl from a cafeteria in the shopping center.
The management of the shopping center said there was a pack of stray dogs roaming in the vicinity, but that they had no problem with their presence.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager found shot to death; man shows up at police station saying he did it
- Officials: 'Wurst' idea ever to bring mountain lion kitten inside home, feed it sausage
- Hunter kills deer with additional head attached tangled in antlers
- VIDEO: Man's Runny Nose Ends Up Being Leaking Brain Fluid
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}