WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia's nearly 5-year-old war in Ukraine during the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in China.

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump suggested he’ll talk with the leaders about the war even after his administration officials on Friday told reporters that he would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed concern as Trump pushed for the meeting with Putin and Xi about the potential of the three leaders using the moment to redraw global spheres of influence.

Planning for the summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference, the 1945 gathering at which the leaders of the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into four military occupation zones and finalized plans for establishing the United Nations.

“We really don’t want this to turn into ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’ with a redistribution of influence,” Zelenskyy said last month.

Trump has been dealing with problems at home

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives him the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The Trump administration’s actions on Nvidia are scrutinized

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi when the two leaders meet, said U.S. officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president's Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president’s last trip to China in May, and he has been a sporadic presence around Trump at the White House while speaking to him frequently. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.

Scrutiny of the Trump administration’s actions as they relate to Nvidia has been growing, including on the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by the alleged Chinese spy with whom Huang had the affair.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he will “leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department.

“I think what’s more important here, Larry, is to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions ... and at what level?” Bessent said.

He added: “I think we’re going to see answers.”

“Jensen Huang is an incredible innovator, but that does not abrogate their duties of compliance,” Bessent said.

Trump has been trying to engage with Kim

Regarding North Korea, Trump met with Kim on three occasions during his first term but has not been able to get him to meaningfully engage since his return to the White House. Trump has sought to set the groundwork for further talks with Kim. In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

Trump, in an exchange with reporters before departing the White House for his flight for Manila, said that Kim “may come” to Shenzhen but “that's up to President Xi.”

Among the travelers on the Asia trip with Trump will be Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, who is shaping up to be a top investigative target of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

In the Philippines, Trump will meet with Southeast Asian leaders who look to the United States for help countering Beijing’s aggression in the region. He plans to sign a trade deal with Thailand while in Manila, the White House said.

Trump, Xi and Putin will talk about nuclear stockpiles

Then he heads to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and at the end of the trip, the first-ever three-way talks with China's Xi and Russia's Putin to discuss nuclear stockpiles.

Trump and U.S. officials have indicated that the meeting with Putin and Xi will focus on nuclear weapons and that topics of discussion would not include Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Still, the president has recently played up chances for a settlement to the conflict.

The three-way meeting will also put in the spotlight the ongoing U.S. war with Iran, a country which has often allied with China and Russia. The war has been widely blamed for the Republican Party's steep losses in the midterms, and while Trump has tried to play down the chances he will order a resumption of major strikes against Iran, he also has said he does not see the need for talks.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday that the trilateral talks would be of “groundbreaking significance” and that China aimed to have in-depth exchanges about safeguarding world peace and promoting stability.

“Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder an important responsibility to work together in addressing global challenges,” she said in a regular briefing in Beijing.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed reporting.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.