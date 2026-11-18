WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man is accused of firing a gun during an altercation on Main Street in Washington Wednesday morning, just minutes after students gathered nearby for a holiday fundraiser.

Washington police said officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 to reports of gunfire near the Washington County Courthouse.

Police arrested Jerry Lee, who investigators said admitted to pulling out a gun and firing one shot during an altercation with two juveniles.

According to police, Lee claimed the two individuals got out of a vehicle and confronted him. Investigators said the individuals were juveniles.

The shot was fired in the direction of several field trips full of students participating in the Range Resources 2,000 Turkeys fundraiser.

Detective Brady Stallings said students from local schools had gathered on Main Street to raise money through the annual event. Those students were not the juveniles involved in the confrontation.

“The shot fired was in the direction of numerous individuals. We had a turkey drive going on today, so there were field trips from students from local schools in the area, so it just endangered the public,” Stallings said.

Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess said police made an arrest quickly and praised officers for their response.

Burgess said he was disappointed that the incident happened while children were participating in a community fundraiser.

No injuries were reported. The students were taken back to their schools, according to Burgess.

The 2,000 Turkeys fundraiser was taking place Wednesday in both Washington and Canonsburg.

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