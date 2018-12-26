Video shows dog trying to jump back in car while being abandoned

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England - An investigation is underway in England after CCTV captured two people abandoning a dog a week before Christmas.
The incident took place on December 17, StokeonTrentLive reported. In the surveillance footage, a man can be seen exiting a vehicle with a dog and a dog bed. He places the dog bed on the side of the road, takes the dog off the leash, then runs back to the car. The dog chases after him and desperately tries to get back in the vehicle as the car takes off.
A passerby found the dog sitting in the dog bed about an hour later. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where he was scanned for a microchip, according to RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky. Two previous owners were contacted, but are not believed to be involved in the dog's abandonment.
The dog, nicknamed Snoop, is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and appears to be in good health with a friendly nature, Perehovsky said. The dog will be cared for in a private boarding kennel while the RSPCA investigates the case.
