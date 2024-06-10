Local Steals & Deals: Astronomy Meets Adventure With Explore Scientific & OpenRock!

7 June, 2024
Astronomy Meets Adventure With Explore Scientific & OpenRock!
Unlock the Universe & Unleash Quality Sound!
Explore Scientific's National Geographic 70mm Refractor Telescope with Panhandle Mount offers clear views of the cosmos, perfect for budding astronomers. The OpenRock Pro earbuds provide durable, high-quality sound for adventures under the stars. Both products invite exploration: one of the celestial realm and the other of the great outdoors.
Explore Scientific
Deal: $44.99
Retail: $99.99
55% Off
The National Geographic 70mm Refractor Telescope with Panhandle Mount, offered by Explore Scientific, is a gateway to the wonders of the cosmos. Boasting a 70mm aperture and precision optics, this telescope delivers stunningly clear views of celestial objects. Whether observing the moon's craters, Saturn's rings, or distant galaxies, users will be captivated by the detail and clarity this telescope offers. Its panhandle mount ensures smooth and precise adjustments, making it easy for beginners and seasoned astronomers to navigate the night sky. With its combination of quality optics, user-friendly design, and the iconic National Geographic brand, this telescope invites enthusiasts of all ages to embark on a journey of exploration and discovery among the stars.Shop now
OpenRock
Deal: $99.99
Retail: $129.99
23% Off
The OpenRock Pro isn't just your average pair of earbuds; they're robust companions engineered to endure the rigors of your active lifestyle while delivering exceptional audio performance. Crafted for adventurers, these earbuds feature a rugged build and an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, ensuring they can withstand the elements wherever your journey takes you. Whether scaling rugged trails, hitting the gym, or simply navigating your daily routine, they deliver powerful and immersive sound, keeping you motivated and entertained. With advanced Bluetooth technology, they seamlessly connect to your devices, providing hassle-free access to your favorite music and calls. Designed for those who demand reliability and quality in their audio gear, the OpenRock Pro earbuds are perfect for active individuals who refuse to compromise performance.Shop now
