Local Steals & Deals: Fire safety simplified with LifeSafe Technologies

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Your Ultimate Fire Safety Solution!

LifeSafe Technologies' StaySafe All-in-1 Fire Extinguisher provides reliable fire protection in a compact design. It's easy to use and ready for any emergency. Keep your home, office, or vehicle safe with StaySafe.