Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Home Retreat with Cottage Farms Direct & Bibb Home

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Nature’s Beauty Outdoors, Total Luxury Indoors

Upgrade your home from the garden to the bedroom with these two exclusive deals. Enhance your curb appeal with the Cottage Farms 4-Piece Butterfly Bush Collection, featuring fast-growing, fragrant perennials that attract pollinators all season long. Then, retreat indoors to the Bibb Home Bamboo 6-Piece Sheet Set, crafted with SnugGrip technology and breathable, hypoallergenic fabric for a cool, hotel-quality sleep. Whether you're planting vibrant blooms or nesting in silky-smooth linens, these low-maintenance essentials bring lasting beauty and comfort to your daily life.