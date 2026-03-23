Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Home Retreat with Cottage Farms Direct & Bibb Home

19 March, 2026
The Ultimate Home Retreat with Cottage Farms Direct & Bibb Home
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Nature’s Beauty Outdoors, Total Luxury Indoors
Upgrade your home from the garden to the bedroom with these two exclusive deals. Enhance your curb appeal with the Cottage Farms 4-Piece Butterfly Bush Collection, featuring fast-growing, fragrant perennials that attract pollinators all season long. Then, retreat indoors to the Bibb Home Bamboo 6-Piece Sheet Set, crafted with SnugGrip technology and breathable, hypoallergenic fabric for a cool, hotel-quality sleep. Whether you're planting vibrant blooms or nesting in silky-smooth linens, these low-maintenance essentials bring lasting beauty and comfort to your daily life.
Cottage Farms Direct
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $50.00
40% Off
Bring your garden to life with the Cottage Farms 4-Piece Butterfly Bush Collection. This vibrant set includes four durable, fast-growing plants—'Bicolor', 'Blaze Pink', 'Honeycomb', and 'True Blue'—specially selected for their abundant blossoms and sweet, honey-like fragrance. Designed to thrive in any part of the country, these bushes flower continuously from early summer through the first frost. Whether planted in garden beds or large patio containers, these drought-tolerant perennials are the perfect, low-maintenance way to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your home for years to come. Shop now for this deal on garden beauty!Shop now
Bibb Home
Deal: $40.00-$49.00
Retail: $99.00-$139.00
UP TO 65% Off
Experience the pinnacle of relaxation with the Bibb Home Bamboo 2000 Count 6-Piece Sheet Set. Crafted from a premium blend of bamboo and high-performance microfiber, these sheets offer a silky-smooth finish that stays cool and breathable all night long. The standout feature is the proprietary SnugGrip technology, ensuring your fitted sheet stays securely in place regardless of movement. Hypoallergenic, wrinkle-resistant, and designed with deep 16-inch pockets to fit any mattress, this set provides a hotel-quality sleep experience right in your own home. Shop this deal!Shop now
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