Local Steals & Deals: Mother’s Day Deals with Solawave, Cravory, Wrinkles Schminkles & Save The Girl

26 April, 2024
Mother’s Day Deals with Solawave, Cravory, Wrinkles Schminkles & Save The Girls!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Only the Best For Mom!
Check out these fantastic Mother's Day gifts! Solawave's new wand offers her a refreshing skincare upgrade with its easy and effective technology. She can indulge in delicious Cravory Cookies for a sweet treat, smooth her look with Wrinkles Schminkles Patches, and enjoy flair and accessibility with Save The Girls purses. These gifts combine luxury, indulgence, and practicality, making them perfect for treating her on this special day!
Solawave
Deal: $149.00
Retail: $234.00
36% Off
Solawave's new Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand will elevate mom's skincare routine to a new level. This updated model includes an on-and-off button for easier control and a 180-degree rotating head to reach every curve and crevice on your face effortlessly. The LED lights have been upgraded from five to seven powerful red lights, promoting radiant skin and helping to diminish the appearance of wrinkles. With these enhancements, the wand offers her a rejuvenating experience, allowing you to achieve a youthful, glowing complexion from the comfort of home.Shop now
Cravory Cookies, Wrinkles Schminkles and Save the Girls:
Deal: $24.50-$61.00
Retail: $34.99-$89.95
Up to 36% Off
Treat Mom to a special collection of Mother's Day gifts that combine luxury, indulgence, and practicality. Wrinkles Schminkles patches will help smooth and rejuvenate her skin, giving her a youthful glow. Cravory Cookies offers a sweet and delicious treat to satisfy her cravings. Save the Girls touchscreen purses provide a stylish and functional accessory, allowing her to keep her essentials accessible and her phone at her fingertips. These thoughtful gifts ensure Mom feels pampered and loved on this special day.Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group