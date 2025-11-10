Local Steals & Deals: Refresh Your Eyes & Power Your Day with Peter Thomas Roth & LVL

6 November, 2025
Refresh Your Eyes & Power Your Day with Peter Thomas Roth & LVL
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Instant Firm & An All-Day Charge!
Treat yourself to the viral Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye, designed to lift, tighten, and refresh your under-eye area in seconds, paired with the refreshing Face Wash for a clean, energized start. On the go? Keep your devices charged and ready with the compact, cable-free LVL Spark, giving you up to 19+ hours of power wherever you need it. Grab these deals while they last!
Peter Thomas Roth
Deal: $38.00
Retail: $50.00
24% Off
Discover the viral Instant FIRMx Eye, a clinically tested formula that instantly reduces the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Paired with the refreshing Face Wash, this duo keeps your under-eyes smooth, lifted, and your skin energized. Take advantage of this limited-time beauty deal today!Shop now
LVL
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $59.99
50% Off
Stay powered wherever life takes you with the LVL Spark, a patented cable-free charger that delivers up to 19+ hours of reliable battery life. Lightweight, compact, and mess-free, it’s perfect for travel, work, or everyday use. Don’t miss this special tech deal while it lasts!Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group