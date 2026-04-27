Local Steals & Deals: Effortless Cleaning, Inside and Out

23 April, 2026
Effortless Cleaning, Inside and Out
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Power Through the Mess with Ease
Tackle every mess with confidence using this duo of high-performance cleaning essentials. The Zippi Sweeper Max offers a lightweight, cordless solution for indoor floors, featuring a unique triangular design that reaches where other vacuums can't. When the job moves outdoors or requires a concentrated blast of air, the TornadoPro Super Blower delivers industrial-grade power in a handheld frame. Together, these tools ensure your home, car, and outdoor spaces stay spotless with minimal effort.
Zippi Sweeper Max
Deal: $79.99
Retail: $219.99
64% Off
Say goodbye to heavy vacuums and tangled cords with the Zippi Sweeper Max. This ultra-lightweight, cordless sweeper is engineered for versatility, moving seamlessly from carpets to hardwood and tile. Its signature triangular head and spinning side brushes make quick work of edge-to-edge cleaning, easily reaching into tight corners and under low furniture. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a simple one-touch dirt tray, it’s the perfect grab-and-go solution for daily crumbs, pet hair, and surface debris.Shop now
Tornado Pro
Deal: $69.99
Retail: $99.99
30%Off
The TornadoPro Super Blower brings professional-grade airflow to the palm of your hand. This compact powerhouse is designed for everything from drying your car after a wash to clearing debris from your driveway or dusting out hard-to-reach workshop spaces. Featuring a high-velocity motor and an ergonomic grip, it provides a steady, concentrated stream of air that outperforms traditional bulky blowers. Durable, portable, and incredibly efficient, the TornadoPro is the ultimate tool for anyone looking to clear away dust, water, and dirt in record time.Shop now
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