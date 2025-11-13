3 more key players return to Pittsburgh Riveters for 2026 season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riveters have announced the return of three key players — Annamarie Williams, Lilly Bane and Caitlyn Thompson — for the 2026 season, as they continue to build their roster following their successful inaugural season.

These players were instrumental in the Riveters’ 2025 USL W League campaign, where the team emerged as the Great Forest Division champions. The return of Williams, Bane and Thompson brings the total to 11 returning players for the upcoming season.

“We are delighted to continue to strengthen our roster for the 2026 season,” Riveters head coach Scott Gibson said. “All three players are positioned to make a big impact next year.”

Williams, a 19-year-old University of Virginia sophomore from Natrona Heights, was a mainstay in the Riveters’ midfield, starting 9 of 11 matches and playing 592 minutes. Her role as a holding midfielder was crucial in linking the defense and attack, contributing to the team’s strong performance.

Bane, an 18-year-old Purdue University freshman from Canonsburg, provided an attacking spark off the bench, appearing in six matches. She made a significant contribution by assisting the winning goal in the division-clinching match against Steel City FC.

Thompson, a 17-year-old senior at South Fayette High School, served as a backup goalkeeper but shone in the playoffs, making nine saves in the team’s playoff loss to Minnesota Aurora FC.

The Riveters are set to hold open tryouts on Nov. 29 at AHN Montour in Coraopolis, as they continue to finalize their roster for the 2026 season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group