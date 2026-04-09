76ers say Joel Embiid will have surgery for appendicitis with no timeline for his return

HOUSTON — Joel Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery on Thursday in Houston, the Philadelphia 76ers announced.

The 76ers are scheduled to play at the Rockets on Thursday night.

The team said further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The 76ers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Embiid has been limited to 38 games this season. He was held out against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with "right oblique; injury management; (and) illness." He has not played in both games of a back to back all season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.