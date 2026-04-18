Allegheny County Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in Braddock shooting

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was shot and killed in Braddock early Saturday morning.

According the medical examiner, Quinn Venay, 26, was found deceased in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Allegheny County Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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