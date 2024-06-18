Another strong start from Paul Skenes leads Pirates to 4-1 win over Reds

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes’ excellent start to his big-league career continued on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

Spencer Steer got the Reds (34-38) on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI double but the Pirates (35-37) quickly responded in the home half of the frame to give Skenes more than enough breathing room.

After the first, Skenes (4-0) settled in and prevented the Reds from scoring over the next five innings. It marked the fifth time in his last six outings Skenes has pitched at least six innings. The imposing rookie held the Reds to one run on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches across his six innings, 69 of which were for strikes.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group