0 Arbitrator rules that Antonio Brown must use new, league-approved helmet

OAKLAND - An arbitrator has reportedly ruled against Antonio Brown's grievance against the NFL asking to use his old helmet.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet 🦶!” #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2019

Last week, ESPN's Aaron Schefter reported that Brown hadn't been seen at Oakland Raiders training camp for more than a week. That was partially due to his refusal to use a new, league-approved, helmet.

Antonio Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch football. The Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

Brown was one of 32 players who were using helmets that do not meet the league's safety approval. Other players on the list included Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, both of whom have agreed to use different helmets.

Download the WPXI News App to get alerts on the latest breaking sports news sent right to your phone.

Monday morning, an NFL spokesperson said, "If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid."

The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. Nfl policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old than 10 years. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 12, 2019

Schefter is now reporting that Brown's request to use the old helmet has been denied, and he will be forced to choose between using a new, league-approved helmet or not playing at all.

An arbitrator ruled against Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown’s grievance to wear his old helmet, per source.



Now Brown must decide if he’s willing to play football with a new helmet he desperately does not want to wear. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2019

Brown also missed part of training camp due to having frostbite on his feet.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.