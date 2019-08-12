  • Arbitrator rules that Antonio Brown must use new, league-approved helmet

    Updated:

    OAKLAND - An arbitrator has reportedly ruled against Antonio Brown's grievance against the NFL asking to use his old helmet.

    Last week, ESPN's Aaron Schefter reported that Brown hadn't been seen at Oakland Raiders training camp for more than a week. That was partially due to his refusal to use a new, league-approved, helmet.

    Brown was one of 32 players who were using helmets that do not meet the league's safety approval. Other players on the list included Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, both of whom have agreed to use different helmets.

    Download the WPXI News App to get alerts on the latest breaking sports news sent right to your phone.

    Monday morning, an NFL spokesperson said, "If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid."

    Schefter is now reporting that Brown's request to use the old helmet has been denied, and he will be forced to choose between using a new, league-approved helmet or not playing at all.

    Brown also missed part of training camp due to having frostbite on his feet. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories