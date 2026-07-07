Atlanta Dream trio of Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray among All-Star reserves

Angel Reese felt that Atlanta Dream teammates Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray were snubbed by not being selected as All-Star starters.

Now the Dream trio will get to play together in Chicago at the WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 after all three players were selected as reserves by the league's coaches on Tuesday.

Reese had said after the All-Star starters came out that she felt her two Dream teammates should have been starting. It's the fourth time that Atlanta has had three All-Stars.

Joining the Dream players as reserves are Washington teammates Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Both made the All-Star Game as rookies last season.

Toronto's Marina Mabrey will be making her first All-Star appearance and gave the expansion franchise a player in the game. She matched the WNBA record with a 53-point game last month.

Other players selected by the coaches were New York's Jonquel Jones, Minnesota’s Courtney Williams, Las Vegas’ Jackie Young and Seattle's Dominique Malonga, who will also be making her All-Star debut.

Los Angeles teammates Nneka Ogwumike and Kelsey Plum also were picked. Ogwumike has been an All-Star 11 times and moved into a second-place tie with Diana Taurasi for most All-Star appearances, only trailing Sue Bird's 13.

Coaches couldn’t vote for their own players.

Plum has been sidelined for the last few weeks with a leg injury and will be evaluated again later this month. If she can't play, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will choose a replacement.

New this year, WNBA greats Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers and select the two teams from the pool of All-Stars. The pair will select the teams at some point soon.

Chicago, Portland, Connecticut and Phoenix all don't have All-Stars.

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