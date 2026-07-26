Police seek witnesses after truck crashes into 3 people during Washington County outdoor party

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in a Washington County community are seeking witnesses after a truck crashed into three people during an outdoor gathering.

In a social media post, Detective Tyler Evans said the Smith Township Police Department was notified of the incident around 2:22 a.m. Saturday.

A Ford Ranger reportedly hit three people overnight near Creek Road, in a rural part of the township.

Evans says one of the victims is in critical condition and is undergoing surgeries in a hospital.

Police have identified the victims and the Ranger’s driver, but Evans says numerous other people attended the party, located in the woods or an open field.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who was a witness or has information to call Washington County 911 or (724) 947-5069 ext. 205.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group