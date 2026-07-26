At least 1 person taken to hospital from scene of reported shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A shooting investigation is underway in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirms to Channel 11 that first responders were called to Hazlett Street, within the Northview Heights housing complex, for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

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