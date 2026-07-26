Man dead after Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened around 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 819 and St. Clair Avenue in Hempfield Township.

Lam V. Duong, 19, of Greensburg, was riding a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle south on Route 819 when he failed to negotiate a turn, the coroner’s office says.

The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a ditch and boulder, becoming separated from Duong.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m.

Duong’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries. The coroner’s office notes that he was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

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