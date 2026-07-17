Australian golfer Lucas Herbert matches the major championship record with a 62 at the British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — Lucas Herbert of Australia matched the major championship scoring record in men's golf on Friday with an 8-under 62, missing a 5-foot par putt on the final hole at Royal Birkdale that would have given him the record alone.

He tied the record first set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017, and later matched four times at two other majors.

Herbert was poised to do better at 9-under par for the day on the par-70 links. He came up short of the 18th green, putted from the fairway to 5 feet short of the hole and pulled it to the left, bending over when he realized his missed chance at history.

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