Picklesburgh extends Sunday hours, hoping to help vendors finish ‘unprecedented weekend’ strong

PITTSBURGH — It’s been an unprecedented start for what was set to be the biggest Picklesburgh festival yet.

The first two days of the food festival went on as planned, but they were marred by decreasing air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

On Saturday, the air quality is set to improve, but evening storms pose a risk for the late afternoon and evening festivities.

So, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has decided to extend festival hours on Sunday. The grounds will open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership president and CEO Jeremy Waldrup says this decision was made with vendors in mind.

“The heart of Picklesburgh has always been our small businesses. These are folks who prepped for months, who have been proudly schlepping pickles for years because they love this city as much as we do,” he said in a statement.

Waldrup wants to give vendors the finish they deserve, even if the weekend hasn’t gone as expected.

“Buy a jar, grab a pickle on a stick, tell a vendor their stand looks great. Help them sell every last pickle. Every single visit matters more than you know,” he said.

Click here to see participating Picklesburgh vendors and events planned on Sunday.

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