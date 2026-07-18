Severe storms pose risk for widespread damage in Pittsburgh region on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Air quality will finally improve today as a shift in the winds will push the smoke-filled skies out of the area. While it won’t be perfect for air quality, it will be much more manageable than the last couple of days.

Severe weather will become the focal point throughout the day Saturday with the potential for widespread damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

A few rounds of storms are possible during the day, with the first developing after lunch into the early afternoon. One or two of these storms could be strong, but they will be a precursor for what is to come later in the day.

A second round should develop by late afternoon and early evening and race through the area before midnight. The main threats include strong, damaging wind gusts with possible power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas from Pittsburgh north at risk for “Significant Impacts” with higher probabilities of strong winds. This is the first time this level of risk has been outlooked by the SPC for our area since the Storm Prediction Center started using this enhanced category in 2014.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, especially north of the I-70 corridor.

Most of the area will be much quieter by midnight.

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