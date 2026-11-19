Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have advanced to the final step in the election process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick and Kraft, who won six Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots, will be among a group of 15 candidates that will include 13 players who will be considered in the same pool at the Hall of Fame’s annual selection meeting ahead of the Super Bowl.

A 25-person selection panel will reduce the list of candidates from 15 to 10 to seven. Selectors then may vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving 80% approval would be elected to the Class of 2027.

Belichick was chosen from a group that included Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

Kraft was picked from a group that included Doug Williams, late Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, longtime NFL player, scout and personnel executive John Wooten and former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay.

Belichick was not elected in his first year of eligibility last year. His snub was criticized intensely around the NFL.

“If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He’s incredible,” Tom Brady said.

Brady was Belichick's quarterback for all six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. Belichick also won two as a defensive assistant coach with the New York Giants.

Belichick’s career included a sign-stealing scandal dubbed “Spygate” in the 2007 season. He was fined $500,000 after the team was caught filming defensive signals from the New York Jets during a game in Week 1. The Patriots went 16-0 that season before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

Belichick’s final season in New England was 2023. He’s in his second season coaching in college at North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 5-5.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. His teams have won six Super Bowls and played in five others. Under Kraft, the Patriots have won more division titles (20), conference crowns (11) and playoff games (36) than any other NFL team.

The Hall's Class of 2027 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton.

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