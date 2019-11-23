The NFL concluded handing out discipline for what happened in the final moments of the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14.
Myles Garrett is suspended indefinitely after his appeal, while Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced to two games from the original three handed out by the league.
>>READ: ‘I know what I heard': Myles Garrett standing by racial slur allegation against Mason Rudolph
Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 for his role in the incident.
Both teams were also fined $250,000, and the total amount in fines was more than $700,000.
Here is the full list of 33 players who were disciplined by the NFL, per NBC Sports:
- Tyson Alualu, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Mark Barron, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Tony Brooks-James, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Juston Burris, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- T.J. Carrie, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Bud Dupree, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Terrell Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Trey Edmunds, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Matt Feiler, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Ramon Foster, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Myles Garrett, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, Unsportsmanlike conduct, Fighting, Removing Helmet of Opponnent, Using Helmet as Weapon, indefinite unpaid suspension plus $45,623
- Mike Hilton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Johnny Holton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Tevin Jones, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Kameron Kelly, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Jarvis Landry, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Devaroe Lawrence, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Larry Ogunjobi, Browns: Unnecessary roughness, One-game unpaid suspension
- Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers: Fighting, Two-game unpaid suspension plus $35,096
- Sheldrick Redwine, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Mason Rudolph, Steelers: Unsportsmanlike conduct, $50,000
- Jaylen Samuels, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Chris Smith, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Robert Spillane, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Cameron Sutton, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Chad Thomas, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Denzel Ward, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- James Washington, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- T.J. Watt, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Greedy Williams, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Vince Williams, Steelers: Entering fighting area, $3,507
- Mack Wilson, Browns: Entering fighting area, $3,507
