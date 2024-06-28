Bub Carrington chooses jersey number for Washington Wizards

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Shortly after being drafted by the NBA’s Washington Wizards, former Pitt Panther Bub Carrington flew down to the nation’s capital to join the franchise.

During that process, he selected his ever-important jersey number. According to the Wizards social media account, Carrington will wear the number 17 for the Wizards as a rookie.

Carrington wore number 7 at Pitt, but that number is taken by Patrick Baldwin on the Wizards.

