Bub Carrington chooses jersey number for Washington Wizards

By George Michalowski, Pittsburgh Sports Now

2024 NBA Draft - Round One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Carlton "Bub" Carrington celebrates after being drafted 14th overall by the Portland Trailblazers during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Shortly after being drafted by the NBA’s Washington Wizards, former Pitt Panther Bub Carrington flew down to the nation’s capital to join the franchise.

During that process, he selected his ever-important jersey number. According to the Wizards social media account, Carrington will wear the number 17 for the Wizards as a rookie.

Carrington wore number 7 at Pitt, but that number is taken by Patrick Baldwin on the Wizards.

