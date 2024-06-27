3 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh area, NWS says

PITTSBURGH — Three confirmed tornadoes touched down throughout the Pittsburgh region during Wednesday’s storms, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS said an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Oakdale area of Allegheny County. It skipped along the path and uprooted or snapped trees starting from Old Steubenville Pike near the intersection of Highway 22 and Potato Garden Road. Other tree damage was noted along Seabridge Road and Kelso Road.

The NWS also said a storm survey confirmed EF-2 tornado damage just south of US Highway 22 from south of Delmont to southwest of Shieldsburg and New Alexandria. Winds hit around 115 miles per hour and numerous large trees snapped or uprooted.

Another tornado touched down in Westmoreland County, near Trafford and Harrison City, the NWS said.

Storm survey crews from the NWS in Pittsburgh will be out for a few days to confirm whether more widespread damage was caused by tornadoes. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Wednesday night and potential tornado damage was widespread through Allegheny, Westmoreland, Greene and Indiana counties.

