Celtics, 76ers will add to their long playoff history with a Game 7 matchup in Boston

BOSTON — The Celtics appeared to be skipping toward the second round of the NBA playoffs following a 32-point road win in Game 4 at Philadelphia.

But back-to-back convincing wins by the 76ers in Game 5 and Game 6 have left a Boston team that once looked like a favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference on the brink of an epic collapse.

A loss in Saturday’s Game 7 would be the No. 2 seed Celtics’ earliest exit from the playoffs since the 2020-21 season.

They may have to do it with star Jayson Tatum dealing with a new ailment after he briefly left Game 6 in the third quarter for unspecified treatment to an apparent left calf injury. Tatum, of course, is just 22 games into his return from the torn right Achilles tendon injury he suffered in last season’s playoffs.

The Celtics downplayed the current situation, with Tatum saying afterward that his leg was only feeling “a little stiff.” He said following a quick assessment and some time on the exercise bike he didn’t return because the game was out of hand and the starters had already been pulled.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said there was no injury at all and reiterated that in a conference call Friday.

“He’ll play,” Mazzulla said.

The recent history for winner-takes-all games for Philadelphia teams isn’t exactly on the 76ers side, though.

The Flyers’ return to the NHL playoffs served as a reminder they are the last Philadelphia sports team to win a Game 7, beating, yes, Boston, in the 2010 Eastern Conference semifinal.

Since then, the 76ers in 2012, 2019, 2021 and 2023 have all lost Game 7s; the Flyers lost one in 2014 and 2020; and the Phillies lost Game 7 of the NLCS in 2023.

The Phillies also lost a decisive Game 5 in the 2011 playoffs.

The Celtics have long had the Sixers’ number in the playoffs, winning the last six series. The 76ers last eliminated the Celtics in the 1982 Eastern Conference semis.

“I’ve been playing these guys for so long,” 76ers star Joel Embiid said. “I’m tired of losing to them. We have a chance to accomplish something special.”

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

When/Where to watch: Game 7, 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Series: Series tied 3-3

Betting line: Celtics by 7.5

What to Know: The Celtics are 27-10 all-time in Game 7s, the 76ers are 6-12 in such games and are 0-4 in them since 2001. It’ll be the ninth Game 7 between these two franchises, with Boston going 6-2 in the previous ones. Philadelphia is the 37th team in league history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-1. Only 13 teams have overcome that deficit and won the series. If Boston is going to prevent the 76ers from becoming the 14th, its shooting must improve. The 76ers have held the NBA’s No. 2 rated offense during the regular season to under 100 points per game in back-to-back games. The Celtics also combined to shoot just 30.5% (22/72) from 3-point range, with 11 makes in each of those games. They led the league in the regular season, averaging 16 3s per game.

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AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed.

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