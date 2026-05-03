Pittsburgh native wins Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man won the Pittsburgh Marathon!

Will Loevner crossed the finish line with an unofficial time of 2:14:50.

Loevner was obviously emotional as he crossed the finish line, meeting his wife and child on the other side.

Will Loevner wins the Pittsburgh Marathon

The Winchester Thurston grad told Channel 11 that winning this marathon has always been a goal.

Loevner took fifth place in the Pittsburgh Marathon last year. He was the runner-up in Pittsburgh in 2024, but won the Cleveland Marathon that same year, then proposed to his now-wife at the finish line.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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