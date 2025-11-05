Duquesne women’s soccer senior named Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH — Maya Matesa, a senior forward for Duquesne University’s women’s soccer team, was named the 2025 Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year, marking a historic first for the program.

In addition to this prestigious honor, Matesa secured spots on both the 2025 Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team and the All-Academic Team, highlighting her excellence on and off the field.

Matesa’s remarkable season included setting new program records with 17 goals and 39 points, making her the most prolific offensive player in Duquesne history for a single season. She also led the team in shots and shots on goal, with six of her goals being game-winners.

Her performance over the past four years has made her the program’s all-time leader in goals, with 29, and she ranks second in career points and shots.

Matesa’s academic achievements are equally impressive, maintaining a 3.44 GPA as a marketing major.

Joining Matesa on the 2025 Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team were fellow seniors Brianna Moore and Mackenzie Muir, marking only the second time in program history that three players have received first-team honors in the same season.

Moore finished second in scoring for the Dukes with 19 points, while Muir contributed 13 points, forming a potent offensive trio with Matesa.

The three players combined for a record-setting 161 points over their careers, the highest total for a trio in school history.

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Jessica Giegucz, Duquesne’s women’s soccer team matched a program record for wins, finishing the season with a 12-5-2 record and placing third in the Atlantic 10 conference standings. The team also hosted its first Atlantic 10 Championship game since 2017, showcasing the significant progress made during the season.

