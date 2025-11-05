Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel named semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

The award honors a college football freshman who embodies excellence in performance, leadership, and character.

Heintschel has led Pitt to a five-game winning streak, throwing for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns, and helping the team achieve a No. 24 ranking in the College Football Playoff standings.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, established in 2018, recognizes the most outstanding freshman player in college football each season. Named after former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks star Shaun Alexander, past winners include notable players like Trevor Lawrence and Will Anderson Jr.

Heintschel has been a standout since taking over as Pitt’s starting quarterback in Week 6. Under his leadership, Pitt has scored 200 points during its five-game win streak and ranks second nationally in total offense over that span. Heintschel also became the first true freshman since Jameis Winston in 2013 to record at least three touchdown passes and 300 passing yards in three of his first six career starts.

Finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced on December 3, with the winner named on December 30. The formal presentation will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Maxwell Football Club, founded in 1935, is the oldest football organization of its kind in America, honoring excellence at various levels and supporting community programs that promote academic success, volunteerism, and leadership.

