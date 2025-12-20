Pitt volleyball’s Olivia Babcock named 2025 AVCA National Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH — Pitt volleyball’s Olivia Babcock was named the 2025 AVCA National Player of the Year on Friday, making her the fifth player in the award’s history to win this honor in back-to-back seasons.

Babcock swept the sport’s top individual accolades in 2025, being recognized not only as the AVCA National Player of the Year but also as the ACC Player of the Year and the AVCA East Coast Region Player of the Year. She made history at the University of Pittsburgh as the only player to be named a three-time AVCA First Team All-American.

After leading the Pitt Panthers to their fifth consecutive National Semifinal, Babcock was awarded the Pittsburgh Regional Most Outstanding Player. Her remarkable performance this season included setting the program’s single-match kills record with 45 kills against North Carolina, a feat unmatched by any other player in NCAA volleyball this year and the first instance of such a kill count since 2019.

Overall, Babcock averaged 5.17 kills per set and 2.09 digs per set, showcasing her offensive dominance and defensive reliability. Additionally, she was honored as the AVCA National Player of the Week earlier this season and was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week five times during the 2025 campaign.

