Statement start, 100-yard pick-six lifts Pitt over No. 16 Georgia Tech

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

The stakes could not of been any higher when Pitt met the 16th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a late-November matchup. ACC championship implications were on the line, while the Panthers looked for a significant response from last week’s Notre Dame loss.

There was no quit from Georgia Tech, but a statement start and a momentum-changing 100-yard interception returned for a touchdown propelled Pitt to a 42-28 win over Georgia Tech in front of a rowdy Bobby Dodd Stadium crowd.

Pitt improves to 6-1 in the ACC. That sets up another pivotal matchup with Miami in the regular-season finale at home next week. A Pitt win and either an SMU or Virginia loss and the Panthers are headed to Charlotte.

Click here to read more on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group