PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh has extended the contract of Director of Athletics Heather Lyke, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced Friday.
The six-year contract keeps Lyke, who just finished her first year at Pitt, at the university through at least 2024.
“I want to thank our university leadership for their belief in our vision of what Pitt Athletics is capable of achieving -- athletically, academically, within our campus community and in the City of Pittsburgh,” Lyke said in a statement.
Lyke came to Pitt in March 2017 and has since recruited six new head coaches, including Jeff Capel for men’s basketball and Lance White for women’s basketball.
“It has been a tremendously rewarding and fun first year at Pitt,” Lyke said. “But the best part is we are just getting started. As proud as we are about our history and tradition, Pitt’s future can be even greater. We are highly motivated to usher in a new Golden Era for Pitt Athletics.”
