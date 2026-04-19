Donnarumma mistake gifts Arsenal equalizer in Premier League title showdown with Man City

MANCHESTER, England — After Rayan Cherki's moment of magic came Gianluigi Donnarumma's moment to forget.

In what could be a crucial incident in Manchester City's Premier League title-race showdown with Arsenal on Sunday, Donnarumma took too long to deal with a back pass and saw his attempted clearance charged down by Kai Havertz and rebound into the net in the 18th minute.

It came less than two minutes after Cherki had given City the lead with a brilliant weaving run into the box before finishing off with a shot that went in off the post.

The score was 1-1 after 30 minutes.

Donnarumma joined City at the start of the season as a replacement for long-time goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, who was renowned for his excellent work with the ball at his feet.

Donnarumma is much weaker in that department and was comforted by his City teammates after the mistake.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.